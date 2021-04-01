No injuries after Monday morning fire destroys Lumberton mobile home

The resident was at a neighbor's home at the time the fire broke out and was not injured.

LUMBERTON, Texas — A mobile home in Lumberton was destroyed by a fire Monday morning but no one was injured.

Firefighters from the Lumberton and Silsbee Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the fire.

A neighbor told 12News that she heard a "pop" or "explosion" and then noticed the fire and called the fire department.

Most of the resident's belongings appeared to have been destroyed of damaged in the fire.

The fire was reported at about 6 a.m. according to firefighters on the scene.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.