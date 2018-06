No one was injured in a Thursday afternoon house fire in the north end of Beaumont.

Beaumont firefighters were dispatched to the fire which was reported to be in the 3200 block of Willowood Drive at about 3:45 p.m.

The fire appears to have started in a back bedroom of the home according to firefighters.

No one was home at the time of the fire which is being investigated.

