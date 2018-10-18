GROVES — No one was injured injured in a Thursday afternoon house fire in Groves Thursday afternoon.

Flames were shooting out the windows of the home in the 3100 block of Main Avenue in Groves when firefighters with the Groves Fire Department arrived.

No one was home at the time of the fire which was reported about 12:45 p.m.

Courtesy/Joel Gontarek

This is a developing story. We will update with more if we receive new confirmed information.

