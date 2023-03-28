Body found on Highway 69 South in Tyler County identified as 71-year-old man, 'no evidence of criminal activity' suspected

Deputies believe Loren Bywaters Clay II was hit by a vehicle sometime between 5:25 a.m. and 5:27 a.m. on March 23, 2023.

TYLER COUNTY, Texas — The Tyler County Sheriff's Office has found "no evidence of criminal activity" after the body of a 71-year-old Village Mills man was found on a highway.

The body of Loren Bywaters Clay II was found in the southbound lane of Highway 69, just south of County Road 1065, on March 23, 2023 around 5:30 a.m., according to a Tyler County Sheriff's Office release.

Deputies found Clay's body after receiving multiple 911 calls about an "individual lying in the highway." Clay was located next to a truck that was parked on the shoulder facing north.

Following an investigation, the sheriff's office found no evidence of criminal activity in connection with Clay's death.

Deputies believe Clay was hit by a vehicle sometime between 5:25 a.m. and 5:27 a.m. The sheriff's office collected multiple eyewitness statements, physical evidence, pictures, video footage, and autopsy findings during the investigation.

From a Tyler County Sheriff's Office release:

