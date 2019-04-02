PORT ARTHUR, Texas — There will be no criminal charges after Port Arthur nursing home residents waited for evacuation in chest-deep floodwaters during Tropical Storm Harvey.

The Jefferson County Grand Jury determined not to continue with criminal charges against former nursing home administrator Jeff Rosetta, Jefferson County assistant district attorney Cory Kneeland told 12News.

Rosetta was accused of negligence for how the evacuation was handled.

MORE | Investigation underway related to evacuation of flooded Port Arthur nursing home during Harvey

MORE | Restraining order: Families take legal action against Port Arthur nursing home

MORE | Parent company of Southeast Texas nursing homes files for bankruptcy

All information about the case against Cypress Glen Nursing and Rehabilitation was presented to the Jefferson County Grand Jury today for consideration, Kneeland said. The grand jury denied to file criminal accusations.

Kneeland said residents should contact their congressmen for better requirements for nursing homes to have disaster plans, including evacuating their residents.

MORE | Daughter tells of elderly mother's harrowing evacuation from Port Arthur nursing home

This does not mean any civil cases have been dropped, Kneeland said, just that the grand jury did not find actions that merited criminal charges. The charges could have been dropped due to an administrative issue or a civil issue, he said.

Kneeland said the Port Arthur investigation unit did a fine job in the case.