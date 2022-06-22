No arrests made after search for 4-year-old boy prompted Amber Alert

Groves Police initially believed the child was in danger and had been possibly abducted by his father.

GROVES, Texas — For the first time, Groves Police have released detailed information about what led to an Amber Alert earlier this month for a 4-year-old boy.

The alert was eventually canceled, and investigators tell 12News no criminal charges have been filed.

Groves Police initially believed the child was in danger and had been possibly abducted by his father. However, police now call the entire situation a misunderstanding.

The child’s father, who lives in the Houston area, picked up the child on June 4 and was expected to return him the next day.

Officials first told 12News the boy’s father reportedly threatened to kill his own child if police became involved. It was also reported that the father cut off all communication with the mother. Police requested the alert, and it was issued Saturday, June 11.

Now, these claims are being described as unsubstantiated, according to Chief Deputy Kirk Rice.

“After the alert was issued, it was determined through the investigation, that there was no evidence to substantiate the threats, the abduction, or that the child was at risk of being harmed,” Deputy Rice said.

The child was safely returned to his mother at the Groves Police Department.