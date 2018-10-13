There was no active shooter at a Beaumont middle school dance Friday night despite rumors.

Beaumont Police confirmed that no shots were fired at Marshall Middle School, Beaumont ISD spokesperson Nakisha Burns said in a statement released the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 13.

One student reported seeing another student with a gun at the end of the dance, Burns said. Police officers were on site and more officers were called to the school to investigate.

"A juvenile suspect on campus with a possible gun but had already left the scene before additional officers arrived to assist," Burns said.

No injuries were reported. The incident is still under investigation by Beaumont ISD Police.

"The safety and security of all Beaumont ISD students is our top priority," Burns said.

Burns said Beaumont ISD Police are interviewing possible witnesses. Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact BISD Police at (409) 617-7001 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

