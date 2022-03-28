Texas’ No. 1 most wanted fugitive arrested in Dallas

During his trial for the 2019 fatal shooting of a man and wounding of his child, Royneco Harris removed his GPS monitoring device and fled.

DALLAS — One of the most wanted fugitives in Texas has recently been arrested, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

The state's No. 1 most wanted person on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List is back in custody following his arrest on March 23 in Dallas.

Royneco Tiun Harris, 42, of Dallas, is affiliated with the 65 Groveside gang. Special agents from the Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Harris in Dallas assigned to the North Texas Anti-Gang Center.

The Texas Highway Patrol, Dallas Police Department and members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force assisted in Harris’ arrest.

Harris had been wanted since October 2021. During his trial for the 2019 fatal shooting of a man and wounding of his child, Harris removed his GPS monitoring device and fled.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for his arrest. Harris’ trial continued in absentia, meaning it is happening without Harris physically present at the proceedings.

Harris was found guilty and sentenced to 99 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison.

No Crime Stoppers reward will be paid, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Harris has a history of weapons offenses, and in 2011, he was arrested for a probation violation on federal charges. In 2015 and 2018, Harris was convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Harris was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List on Feb. 17, 2022.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Commission, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders.