Nick Canizales to say goodbye to 12News Daybreak team

BEAUMONT, Texas — For more than 20 years, Texans have trusted a Southeast Texas native to keep them informed of current headlines and scores, and now 12News Daybreak anchor Nick Canizales will sign off the air.

"I have poured my heart and soul into the TV industry for half of my life," said Canizales. "I thank God for allowing me to accomplish more than I could ever dream of. Now it's time to start a new chapter."

Canizales got his start in television at 12News in November 2002, as a production assistant on "Good Morning Southeast Texas,” and the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. evening newscast. In two years, he earned his stripes by working behind the scenes operating studio cameras, master control and rolling prompter before being promoted to news photographer.

"When I got hired in 2002, Don Williams told me the hours are not the best, but you are going to have a lot of fun," Canizales recalled. "He was right. We had some great times."

Canizales left 12 News in January 2006 to become Weekend Sports Anchor at neighboring station KBTV. The new role allowed him to cover a wide variety of local sports, including Lamar Men's Basketball reaching the NCAA Tournament in 2012.

In November 2012, he took his talents to KCEN in Waco, where he was the Weekend Sports Anchor before being promoted to Sports Director in 2015. During his tenure, he followed the rise of Baylor University Athletics including a trip to the White House following the Women's Basketball National Championship, High School State Championships, Super Bowl LI, World Series, numerous College Bowl games and Baylor University's Sexual Assault Scandal.

"Getting to fly all over the country and cover some of the best athletes on a daily basis was the highlight of my sports career," said Canizales. "I met so many amazing people in Waco that will forever be family to me."

Canizales returned to 12News in November 2020, teaming up with Tracy Kennick, who was the main anchor when he first left 12News.

"Coming back home and co-anchoring alongside Tracy was a full circle experience," he said. "I hope Tracy, Jeff and I brought you lots of laughs, great entertainment and everything you needed to know that was happening in and around our community."

Throughout his career, Nick has been recognized by the Texas AP Broadcasters and Press Club of SETX for Best Sports Anchor, Best Sports Story, Best Sportscast and State of Texas Media Honor Roll.

Be sure to tune in to Nick's last newscast on Friday, October 28 from 4:30 a.m.-7:00 a.m.

"Thank you to everyone who I've had the privilege to work with for the last 20 years," said Canizales. "I will be forever grateful to all of you."

Canizales will continue to call Southeast Texas home and remain an active member of the community.