Longtime Dallas Cowboys fan Danny Downs enjoys kicking back and watching sports shows. He also has a strong opinion about NFL players taking a knee during the National Anthem.

Danny thinks the NFL’s National Anthem policy change won't change much on the field.

"I really think that it's going to lead to problems, it's going to stir the kettle all over again. The players are going to rebel against the fact they can't express their viewpoint," Downs said.

Downs says he’s watched every Super Bowl matchup but didn’t watch Super Bowl LII due to the NFL rejecting a military veteran's group ad, asking people to stand for the anthem.

The anthem controversy was not only in the NFL. Taking a knee also spread to youth football.

In 2016, teams like the Beaumont Bulls participated in the protest. They received recognition on Twitter from Colin Kaepernick, who sparked the protests.

Some of the Bulls players are now in a new league called the Southeast Texas Oilers.

April Parkerson, a team mother says they don’t play the National Anthem in that league and they never will.

Parkerson believes that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell would rather silence his players speaking out against issues like police brutality and social injustice than address those issues.

Parkerson believes that no compromise between players and owners will work until some of the issues are fixed.

Anthem protests won’t be a bother to Downs.

"The players have a right to protest, and that won't stop me from watching the season this year," Downs said.

© 2018 KBMT