'It's really good for the area' : Next steps for new development in Beaumont's West End

350 acres of land between Dowlen Road, Delaware Street and Gladys Avenue will be developed into a retail strip with hundreds of new homes.

BEAUMONT, Texas — During the 2022 midterm elections, two voters helped pass a plan that would bring a new development to Beaumont's West End.

The developers brought in one mobile home to the land and had two people move in on September 2022.

Those two people moved in with just enough time to vote in the November general election.

Beaumont City Council Member Mike Getz says construction probably won't start until 2024.

"There's a lot a lot of legwork that needs to be done before anything else happens," he said.

Houston-based developer Sam Yager now has approval from the city to request 4 different bonds, valued at $300 million, $150 million, $365 million and $182 million.

These bonds total nearly $1 billion.

Once they develop the property, the developers will pay back these bonds using money from property taxes.

"It's coming and it's gonna be great. It's going to be probably 400 homes with a value between $300,000 and $400,000," Getz said.

As of now, the City of Beaumont is no longer in the mix.

Getz says the next time the city will be involved is when developers are wanting to break ground.

This is all happening as a managed municipal district, which is used to support existing major activity centers, promote neighborhood revitalization and support raw land development.

This is kind of district is new to Beaumont, but it's expected to bring even more growth to the area.

"It's going to be retail up and down Dowlen and that is it's really good for the area. It's good for our property tax base and it's something that Beaumont really hasn't seen before."

Exact details of what exactly is going to be built or when it will be ready is still unknown.