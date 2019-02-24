NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — A 47-year-old Newton man was killed in a crash about six miles south of Newton on Friday, February 22, around 7 p.m.

Jessie James Prince Jr., 47, was driving a 2016 Ford vehicle, traveling southbound on Highway 87 according to a DPS news release. It is believed James crossed the center dividing lane into oncoming traffic and struck a 2006 GMC pickup traveling northbound according to the release.

The driver of the GMC pickup, Blake Breaux, 24, of Orange, and his passenger were uninjured in the crash according to the release.

James was pronounced dead on scene by Justice of the Peace Michael Greer according to the release.

Traffic was closed in both directions for more than three hours after the crash according to the release.

Troopers are continuing to investigate to determine what caused the crash.

From a DPS news release:



