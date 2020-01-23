BEAUMONT, Texas — A 41-year-old Newton man was found guilty on Jan. 22, 2020 of being a felon in possession of a firearm after a two-day jury trial before U.S. District Judge Marcia Crone.

Desmond Deray Gatson was stopped by Beaumont police on Lucas Road for having an obstructed license plate. During the traffic stop, officers say they could smell marijuana. Gatson told police he had just finished smoking marijuana.

Gatson also admitted to previously serving prison time for a drug conviction, according to a news release.

Officers found a handgun under the seat and marijuana in the center console of the car during a search.

Gatson was indicted on Aug. 7, 2019 and charged with federal firearms violations.

Gatson is prohibited from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition as a convicted felon. He faces up to 10 years in federal prison at sentencing.

Under the federal statute, Gatson faces up to 10 years in federal prison at sentencing. The maximum statutory sentence prescribed by Congress is provided here for information purposes, as the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

This case was prosecuted as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods Initiative. Project Safe Neighborhoods is aimed at reducing gun and gang violence; deterring illegal possession of guns, ammunition, and body armor; and improving the safety of residents in the Eastern District of Texas. Participants in the initiative include community members and organizations as well as federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Beaumont Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Michael Anderson and Rachel Grove.

