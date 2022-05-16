Pickup flips in ditch outside Jasper, killing Newton man

Daniel Gish died at the scene of the crash.

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — A 34-year-old Newton man died at the scene of a Jasper County crash Saturday when the pickup he was in left the road and rolled several times in a ditch.

Christian Gish of Newton was driving a Chevy Silverado around a curve too quickly on FM 1408 east of Jasper according to DPS troopers. The truck went into the ditch and rolled, killing passenger Daniel Gish.

Christian Gish, 35, was taken to CHRISTUS Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth hospital with serious injuries according to DPS.

It happened around 7:15 Saturday night five miles east of Jasper.

Daniel Gish was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.






