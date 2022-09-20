'Vote for our kids 2022' : Newton ISD pushing for $26.5M bond that would improve, renovate campuses

With the proposed bond, a home valued at $100,000 would see an increase of $122 a year or $10 a month.

NEWTON, Texas — Newton Independent School District held a meeting Tuesday to discuss a proposed bond that would pay for improvements at all of the district's campuses.

That $26,500,000 bond package will be on the ballot in the November 2022 election.

A 20-cent tax increase could make these much-need improvements possible.

Superintendent Michelle Barrow says it's been 20 years since they've had a bond and upgrading their schools is long overdue.

"You can look at it like a McDonald's meal a month,” Barry said.

With the proposed bond, a home valued at $100,000 would see an increase of $122 a year or $10 a month.

"As a parent, my most important thing is I want my kids to learn, but I want him to come home to me at the end of the day, and I want them to have long, fruitful lives long after school,” Gerngross said.

In addition to a new building at the high school, the bond would increase security measures.

The elementary school already has an enclosed entrance way or foyer for visitors. When they come in, there’s a separate set of doors they have to be entered into, according to Barry.

“Our middle school campus needs something like that as well. They do not have one and then the high school campus that would be included in the new part of the building,” She said.

The bond would also pay for additional bathrooms at the middle school and renovations in the old high school building, which would be connected to the new building.

“Our air conditioners, a lot of them are like 20-25 years old,” Simmons said. "Constantly working on air conditioners, constantly spending money on something that if you had something new, it wouldn't take near the maintenance and cost the money that's doing right now."

Emilee Gerngross and Bill Simmons are part of a committee that toured the schools and saw the need for renovations.

This group has taken it upon themselves to advocate for the bond.

Newton residents will start voting on the bond October 24th when early voting starts, but the deadline to register to vote is October 11.

For more information on the bond, click here.