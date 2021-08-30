Newton ISD announces temporary closure of all classes, extracurricular activities

"All classes and extracurricular activities are closed at Newton ISD until Tuesday, Sept. 7."

NEWTON, Texas — Another Southeast Texas School district has announced a temporary closure of all classes and extracurricular activities.

In a Monday Facebook post, Newton Independent School District announced that, "all classes and extracurricular activities are closed at Newton ISD until Tuesday, Sept. 7." Monday is a school holiday.

While the school district did not specify the reason for the closure, officials encouraged parents to keep their children home to reduce the spread of germs.

According to the Newton ISD COVID-19 daily tracker on the schools website, as of Monday at 2 p.m., at their campuses there were 28 students and four staff members with positive COVID-19 cases.

This closure comes hours after Kirbyville Consolidated Independent School District announced they would temporarily shut down all campuses due to a rise in positive COVID-19 cases. Classes will resume on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

Beaumont ISD's King Middle School recently announced it was closing temporarily due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. The school will be closed from Monday, Aug. 23 until Friday, Aug. 27.

Vidor ISD released a statement Tuesday informing parents of ways to help manage the spread of the virus and to keep the district open for students and staff.

Burkeville ISD's temporary closure started Tuesday, Aug. 24 at 3:30 p.m., and the district will resume classes on Wednesday, Sept. 1, at 7:45 a.m.

Lumberton ISD closed campuses starting Monday, August 30, through Monday, September 6. During the closure, there will be no virtual or remote instruction offered, according to the district.

School officials across Southeast Texas are encouraging families to continue monitoring their students for COVID-19 symptoms.