Saturday fire destroys Newton home

NEWTON, Texas — A home in Newton was declared a total loss after a late Saturday afternoon fire.

The Newton Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1000 block of Davison Street Saturday around 3 p.m., according to a Newton Volunteer Fire Department release.

Upon arrival, crews saw smoke and flames coming from the roof of a home. Firefighters said the home was a total loss.

Newton firefighters thanked the Trout Creek and Bon Wier Volunteer Fire Departments for their assistance during the incident.

From the Newton Volunteer Fire Department:

Newton Vol Fire Dept responded to a structure fire at 1110 Davison Street around 3pm Saturday. Fire was coming through the roof upon arrival. Home belonging to Jimmy and Shelly Williams was a total loss. Thanks to Trout Creek and Bon Wier VFDs for their assistance.