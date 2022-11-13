x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Saturday fire destroys Newton home

Newton firefighters thanked the Trout Creek and Bon Wier Volunteer Fire Departments for their assistance.

More Videos

NEWTON, Texas — A home in Newton was declared a total loss after a late Saturday afternoon fire.

The Newton Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1000 block of Davison Street Saturday around 3 p.m., according to a Newton Volunteer Fire Department release. 

Upon arrival, crews saw smoke and flames coming from the roof of a home. Firefighters said the home was a total loss.

Newton firefighters thanked the Trout Creek and Bon Wier Volunteer Fire Departments for their assistance during the incident. 

Credit: Newton VFD

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device  

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News “In the Know” newsletter 

From the Newton Volunteer Fire Department:

Newton Vol Fire Dept responded to a structure fire at 1110 Davison Street around 3pm Saturday. Fire was coming through the roof upon arrival. Home belonging to Jimmy and Shelly Williams was a total loss. Thanks to Trout Creek and Bon Wier VFDs for their assistance.

Also on 12NewsNow.com … 

Related Articles

 

Before You Leave, Check This Out