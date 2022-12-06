Newton County woman recovering after being attacked by pack of dogs

The most aggressive of the dogs was captured Tuesday morning and taken to a vet the sheriff said.

BURKEVILLE, Texas — A Newton County woman is recovering after being attacked and bitten by a pack of dogs near Burkeville over the weekend.

The attack happened on Sunday as the unidentified woman was walking along Texas Highway 87 just north of Texas Highway 63 according to Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby.

The sheriff estimated that there could have as been many as 17 dogs involved in the attack which happened in the northern part of the county near Burkeville.

The woman had "numerous injuries" and was taken to Jasper Memorial hospital for treatment Burby told 12News,

She has since been released from the hospital and is recovering according to Burby.

All of the dogs are owned by the same person, who has been cited.

“If you own dogs, you need to take responsibility for them and keep them from becoming a burden or from hurting other people," Burby said.

The most aggressive of the dogs was captured Tuesday morning and taken to a vet he said.

The Sheriff’s Office is working with other agencies including the HSPCA to permanently remove the dogs from their owner.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

