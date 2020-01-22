NEWTON, Texas — As 74-year-old Sheriff Billy Rowles prepares to hang up his hat and welcome a new sheriff to Newton County, voters are preparing to choose between two candidates that are each set to make history.

Rowles will be stepping away from his position to retire. Cynthia Hall and Robert Burby are both running for the job. Hall would become the first female sheriff of the county, and Burby would be the first African-American sheriff.

Hall ran for the position last time it opened up. She's served in the Newton County Sheriff's Office for the last 20 years.

"I ran the last time. The sheriff and I spoke about that and he told me it's not your time yet. He said it's going to come your time. So, I have waited until it's time for reelection," Hall said.

Her opponent spent time in the Air Force and was the police chief in Texas City for more than a decade.

"I have so much to add, to share here, as well as anywhere else. Because of my extensive training and experience. I feel like I can make a difference," Burby said.

He said he hopes to tackle drug issues within the county, and knows drugs lead to other crimes.

"One of the things I'm hearing on the campaign trail is that there is a drug problem here as well as everywhere else," Burby said. "That creates problems in other areas like burglaries, thefts and robberies."

Hall is hoping to connect with the youth living in Newton County.

"Our children are our future. I think we are really going to have to work on that. I think we've kind of left them behind. I think we need to do things more with our children," Hall said.

Hall and Burby will face off first in the Republican primary in March.

With no other opponents, the primary winner could take it all.

When asked about making history as the first African-American sheriff of the county, Burby said, "I don't carry my race on my shoulders, I feel like any other citizen. What would mean more to me is that I be able to reach out to the people and they reach back to me and we work together to solve the issues and problems of Newton County."

When asked about what the position would mean to her as the first female sheriff, Hall said," It would mean everything. Like I said, I've shed lots of tears and lots of laughter with the people of Newton County. I've seen people here buried, I've seen babies. This is the third generation that I'm going through with the people of Newton."

