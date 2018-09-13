NEWTON — Officers in Newton County are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 57-year-old man.

Ezra Wells Carson was last seen on Saturday, September 8, 2018.

From the Newton County Sheriff's Office...

On Wednesday September 13, 2018 around 3:00pm, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a man, later identified as white male Ezra Wells Carson, was missing

Mr. Carson is described as 5’8” 150lbs, black hair with a pony tail, mustache, and a goatee.

DOB: 07/25/1961

Mr. Carson was last seen Saturday September 8, 2018 sometime in the evening.

He was last seen at his residence located at 8422 FM 2626 Northeast of Bon Wier, Texas in Newton County.

If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of Mr. Carson are asked to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at (409) 379-3636.

