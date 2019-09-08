NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — Newton County Sheriff Billy Rowles has been appointed to the Board of Directors for the Sheriffs' Association of Texas.

Rowles was appointed at the group's 141st Annual Training Conference in San Antonio in July according to a Newton County Sheriff's Office news release.

Sheriffs' Association of Texas The Officers, Board of Directors, and staff welcome all New Members to the Sheriffs' Association of Texas. By joining SAT, you have expressed your dedication to supporting local law enforcement in Texas. Through the support of all of our Members, SAT is able to provide training, legal assistance, and other critical resources to Peace Officers across Texas at no cost.

Rowles has been the sheriff of Newton County since January 2017 according to the release.

The event had more than 1,500 attendees according to the release.

The association holds training throughout the year for law enforcement officers, along with the annual training conference according to the release.



From a Newton County Sheriff's Office news release:

Newton County Sheriff Billy Rowles was appointed to the Board of Directors of the Sheriffs' Association of Texas at their 141st Annual Training Conference held in San Antonio, July 27 — July 30, 2019. More than 1,500 participants were in attendance at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center where they heard outstanding speakers, had opportunities for significant and timely training sessions, and visited more than 240 exhibits showcasing some of the latest technology in law enforcement.

Sheriff Rowles has been the Sheriff of Newton County since January 2017. He distinguishes himself in his county and throughout the State as he assumes this leadership role in the Sheriffs' Association of Texas.

The Sheriffs' Association of Texas is one of the oldest law enforcement associations in the nation. The Sheriffs of Texas met for the first time on August 14, 1874, in the courthouse in Corsicana, Navarro County, Texas. The meeting was called to order by Sul Ross, Sheriff of McLennan County, who later became a notable part of Texas history.

The Sheriffs of Texas began annual training conferences in 1878. These training conferences today are the largest composite gathering of law enforcement officers in Texas. Sheriffs and other county and local law enforcement officers, federal and state officers, and major industry security personnel attend. In addition to the annual training conferences, the Association conducts training throughout the year for law enforcement officers. The Sheriffs' Association of Texas serves as a liaison with federal, state, county and municipal agencies and associations to promote cooperation, training, education, and more efficient services to the citizens of Texas.