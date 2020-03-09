'We need more help' | Newton County residents call for more manpower as the community struggles to bounce back from Hurricane Laura

This fire department is usually filled with fire equipment, but since Wednesday it’s been used to store hurricane relief supplies.



Melanie Bowman and Karen Adams call Newton County home.

They've spent the last week going above and beyond for their neighbors.



“Once they started getting the roads and stuff opened up, we went and started tarping houses and unloading supplies-- really whatever somebody needed,” Adams said. But they need more help and manpower.



“We're getting weary. We need some outside help, and we didn’t get it like we usually do,” Bowman said. Most residents have been without power for a week now. With trees and power lines still down, Newton could be in this same position next week.



“Some of these people, they may have oxygen or a cpap machine -- they can’t afford this,” Adams said. Other residents say they're also afraid that damage in the small town may be overshadowed by other cities.



"It's like these smaller towns, they don’t understand,” Adams said. “They kind of bypass us, so we've had to step up and do some of the things they would have done."



Newton County’s volunteer fire department crew has been working ahead of utility crews to clear lines, so they can get power restored as soon as possible.



“We're reaching out and we're using all of our favors up, but that's what it is,” Adams said. “We'll do what we can to get these people some help. One way or the other.”



Bowman and Adams both said they’re almost at their wits end, but they will not give up on their town. Anyone willing to help or provide additional services can contact Melanie Bowman at (409) 594-3407 or by email at Melanies2430gmail.com.