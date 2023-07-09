Newton County Pct 4 Constable, Howie Wonders, announces 2024 re-election bid

He was elected as a write-in candidate in 2020.

DEWEYVILLE, Texas — The Precinct Four constable for Newton County has announced his intention to run for re-election in 2024.

Precinct Four Constable Howie Wonders announced his bid for re-election on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

He was elected as a write-in candidate in 2020 as constable in the precinct which includes Deweyville.

"Today I come to you, my South Newton County friends, neighbors, and family, to ask for your vote once again, so that I may continue to be your humble public servant, your local law enforcement authority," he said in a statement on Thursday.

Wonders touted his record in the past three years saying, among other things, that he had "dramatically lowered criminal and narcotics related activity" in the precinct.

He also noted his implementation of the "Newton County Pct 4 Constable School Safety Program" which he says provides protection for Deweyville ISD students and staff.

Primary election day is Tuesday, March 5, 2024, with early voting running from February 20 - March 1, 2024.

General election day is Tuesday, November 5, 2024, with early voting running from October 21 through November 1, 2024.

