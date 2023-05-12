Newton County may have to repay FEMA $1M in flood buyout grant money

The repayment stems from seven homes that were purchased as part of a buyout but were never demolished.

NEWTON, Texas — Newton County may have to pay back nearly $1 million in FEMA funds from a flood buyout program because several homes were not demolished as required.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management informed Newton County Judge Ronald J. Cochran on Thursday that the county would "likely" have to pay back $968,171.36 to FEMA according to a Facebook post by the judge.

The repayment stems from seven homes that were purchased as part of a "4266 Grant flood buyout program" according to Cochran's post.

The homes were supposed to have been demolished within five 90-day periods, but were not, Cochran said in the post. All seven should have been demolished from two to almost four years ago.

Here are when those 90-day periods expired...

August 2019

December 2019

April 2020

March 2021

May 2021

The county is now working to get all seven homes demolished according to Cochran.

Cochran says he has called for an investigation into why the homes were never demolished.

He is also working with the Newton County Commissioners Court and a third-party vendor to check the status of current grants the county is involved in.

The county has paid nearly $4 million of a total of $5.2 million to purchase homes and property as part of the flood buyout program he said.

Judge Cochran pledged to be "transparent and forthcoming" in the matter and the findings of the investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.