Newton County judge requests waiver for Texas mask mandate

BEAUMONT, Texas — Wearing a mask is the reality most have all learned to live with in the past few months, but one Southeast Texas county is fighting to ditch the mask mandate.

Newton County officials said they've put great effort into keeping their COVID-19 numbers low. And that should allow them to have a say in the matter.

There seems to be a constant battle between politicians and doctors on how Americans should handle this pandemic. The latest debate involves masks and whether or not some Southeast Texas areas are ready to fully remove them.



"I think it should be given to the system of Newton County, the ability to wear masks or not wear masks," said Newton County Judge Kenneth Weeks.



Friday morning, Judge Weeks submitted a mask waiver to Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Weeks said he wants people in his county to have a choice in whether or not residents have to wear a mask.

But, not everyone agrees with this approach. Beaumont Dr. Msonthi Levine said this is not a smart move.

"We're basically still in the pandemic everywhere in this country and around the world,” Dr. Levine said. “Certainly, as a scientist, I'd be concerned that a county would try to imply that the pandemic is over."

So, what's the rush to lift the mask order in this particular county?

Since the start of the pandemic Newton county has only seen 178 COVID-19 cases.

Thursday marked one month since the county logged more than 20 active cases. As of Tuesday, only one active case remains.

“I think it's the freedom that American has that we should make the choice and I think we should be smart enough to make a determination of whether we go expose other people," Judge Weeks said.



Dr. Levine said otherwise.



"I think we just need to keep the pedal to the metal, so to speak, and keep doing what we're doing because it's working,” Dr. Levine.

Judge weeks said he's unsure how long it will take to get the waiver approved. 12News reached out to the governor's office, but they have not responded to our request for comment.