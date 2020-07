First responders said the homeowner was not home at the time of the fire

NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — A home in Newton County has been destroyed in a fire on Sunday.

Crews were called to the home on County Road 3148 in the Old Champion area around 12:30 on Sunday afternoon.

According to first responders, the homeowner wasn't there at the time of the fire. When they arrived, the home was fully involved in flames.

