Newton County deputies searching for suspect still at large

The suspect is 38-year-old Andrew Lee Ancell and he is is believed to be in the area of Highway 255 W. and Highway 87 N.

NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — The Newton County Sherriff's Office is searching for a suspect last night.

The suspect is 38-year-old Andrew Lee Ancell. He is said to be 5' 7" and 140 lbs. He has blonde hair and blue eyes according to Newton County Sherriff's Office.

Deputies called in a helicopter with FLIR capabilities but were not able to find Ancell.

Ancell is still at large and on foot. He is believed to be in the area of Highway 255 W. and Highway 87 N.

He is on foot, no shirt, animal and bug bites and abrasions on his upper body. He should be extremely weathered at this point according to Newton deputies.

If you see him, please do not approach, please call the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at 409-379-3636 for assistance.

From a Newton County Sherriff's Office release:

We searched for this suspect last night and called in a helicopter with fleer capabilities with negative results. The suspect is still at large on foot and is believed to be in the area of Highway 255 W. and Highway 87 N. He is on foot, no shirt, animal and bug bites and abrasions on upper body. Should be extremely weathered at this point. If you see him, please do not approach, please call the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at 409-379-3636 for assistance. Subject is identified as Andrew Lee Ancell w/m DOB 5/1/85. 5 ft 7 in 140 lbs. blonde hair blue eye.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.