NEWTON — County leaders will allow registered voters to cast ballots on Sunday, October 28 at several early voting locations.

Early Voting Clerk Sandra Duckworth approved the changes Tuesday.

Sunday, October 28 from 1PM to 5PM voters can visit:

-Toledo Bend Community Center (Box 5 only)

-Newton County Clerk's Office (All 22 boxes)

-Burkeville Cade Building (Boxes 3, 4 & 14)

-Bon Wier United Pentecostal Church (Boxes 2, 7, 8, 19 & 22)

-Trout Creek Volunteer Fire Department (Boxes 8, 9, 10, 16 & 18)

-Deweyville Senior Center (Boxes 9, 10, 11, 13 & 21)

++++++

Newton County Early Voting Locations

-County Clerk's Office

October 22-24, October 29-31 8AM-4:30PM

October 25, 26 and November 1, 2 7AM-7PM

-Deweyville Senior Center (Boxes 7, 10, 11, 13, 16 & 21)

October 26 9AM-7PM

October 27 9AM-7PM

-Deweyville Senior Center

© 2018 KBMT