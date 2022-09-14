Newton community rallies behind volunteer firefighter battling stage 3 colon cancer

A benefit to help with the Bowman's travel and medical expenses will take place September 24 at 10 a.m. on the Newton County Fairgrounds.

NEWTON, Texas — The community in Newton is rallying behind one of their own who is battling cancer.

Shancey Bowman has been a volunteer with the Newton Volunteer Fire Department for six years meanwhile his wife has been there 23 years and is currently the chief.

Bowman was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer in July and has been driving back and forth to Beaumont for treatments ever since.

Shancey moved from Arkansas to Newton when he met his wife Melanie Smith Bowman in 2018. He's become an important asset to the community since then.

Apart from being a volunteer firefighter, Shancey also worked at the local feed store and even had a seasonal gig as the city's Santa Claus.

Through all the emotional and physical hardships, Shancey remains determined.

"I plan on being Santa at Christmas time and I plan on going back to work," he said.

Melanie says she's grateful for the fire department's support.

"I really didn't know if my husband was gonna make it or not and it's been stressful physically, mentally, financially because he can't work. I mean, it's been by the grace of God in our community, and our families. We are all right," she said.

Friends in the community are now organizing a benefit for Shancey and Melanie.

The benefit will take place on September 24 at 10 a.m. at the Newton County Fairgrounds.

"There'll be kids things through the day and music, firetrucks, police cars and demonstrations with that and then that evening, we'll have a dance," Melanie said.

Shancey currently spends most of his time standing or walking, because sitting is too painful, but he's adamant that it won't get in his way of dancing at the benefit, even if it's just once dance.

The benefit would help pay for the Bowman's' medical and travel expenses as they make the one hour drive from Newton to Beaumont several times a week for treatments.

"Most everybody you know has really come out and helped us it's a lot more than we can ever repay," Melanie said.

Melanie is hopeful her husband will be able to put that Santa suit on again come December.

Until then, they're distracting themselves by rooting for their hometown football team every Friday.