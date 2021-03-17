Newton Co. Sheriff's Office issue missing persons case

Deputies are looking to locate Edie Burke Henley who was last seen at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday

DEWEYVILLE, Texas — The Newton County Sheriff's Office has issued a missing persons alert.

Edie Burke Henley was las seen around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday on County Rd. 4191 in Deweyville.

Henley was driving a blue 2003 Dodge pickup truck with Texas license plate GYP0760.

Deputies believe Henley was last seen wearing a bright pink shirt. She has blonde hair and a tattoo of a flower on her left shoulder.

Newton Co. deputies are working with other local law enforcement to help locate Henley.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Newton County Sheriff's Office at 409-379-3636.

