BEAUMONT, Texas — The Tyrrell Historical Library in Beaumont reopened to the public Wednesday for the first time since Tropical Storm Harvey.

Leaders cut the ribbon on the newly restored building around 4 p.m., marking the first day it's been open in the two years following Tropical Storm Harvey. The storm left extensive damage to the building. The paint, plaster and wood all needed to be replaced.

William Grace, the Tyrrell Historical Library Branch Manager, said people will finally be able to use the building again after missing out during the closure.

"In the time that we've been closed we've had so many people call and miss the fact that they can come here and do their research," Grace said.

People from across the state and world have visited the library for its massive genealogical and Texas history collection.

"We just don't incorporate the history of Beaumont but the whole greater Golden Triangle region, so we have things related to their particular community that would be of interest to them as well," Grace said.

This time, folks can go upstairs into the mezzanine level and study in the bell tower and balcony.

You'll be able to visit Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

