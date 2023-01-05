Newly renovated Pediatric Unit at CHRISTUS features 'under the sea' theme, state-of-the-art equipment

The Pediatric Unit has an environment that medical professionals believe will help with "healing and recovery in an area designed specifically for children."

BEAUMONT, Texas — Children’s Miracle Network in Southeast Texas hosted a dedication ceremony to show off the newly renovated Pediatric Unit at CHRISTUS Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth Hospital Monday.

The Pediatric Unit has an "under the sea" theme and an environment that medical professionals believe will help with "healing and recovery in an area designed specifically for children."

“We are thrilled with the renovation of our pediatric unit, and it’s all thanks to the incredible dedication of our community partners and supporters who have given so generously to support the well-being of our youngest patients,” Caralee Thompson, program manager for CMN at St. Elizabeth Hospital, said. “We want to express our heartfelt thanks to everyone who contributed to make today possible.”

Hospital officials said the dedicated efforts of their community partners and supporters who fundraised throughout the year made the change possible. The money raised for CMN in Southeast Texas stays in the area to help sick children in the community.

In addition to the remodel, the unit also has more than $330,000 worth of state-of-the-art medical equipment and services. Medical professionals said the equipment will help ensure that Southeast Texas' youngest patients get the best care available.

“At the end of the day, it’s all about our patients,” Lacey Goodman, director of pediatrics and neonatal ICU at CHRISTUS Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth Hospital, said.

The Pediatric Unit also features interactive and electronic equipment in both patient rooms and common areas and an updated playroom to help provide the best possible experience during difficult circumstances.

“This renovation, as well as the additional equipment purchased, will allow our highly trained staff to continue to provide personalized care for every patient using the best resources out there," Goodman said. "Our nurses and staff work with children because it’s truly their calling, and I’m so incredibly proud of the work they do every day.”

