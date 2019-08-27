BEAUMONT, Texas — Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a newborn baby died Tuesday morning in Beaumont.

The baby's grandmother confirms to 12News that the three-week-old boy died at a local hospital.

Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies were called to West Lane for a 'disturbance call' early Tuesday morning. The baby was reportedly not breathing at the time.

A source close to the investigation says the newborn was transported to Baptist Hospital where he died.

This is a still developing story. Stay with 12News as we learn more about the investigation.

