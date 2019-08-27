BEAUMONT, Texas — Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a newborn baby died Tuesday morning in Beaumont.
The baby's grandmother confirms to 12News that the three-week-old boy died at a local hospital.
Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies were called to West Lane for a 'disturbance call' early Tuesday morning. The baby was reportedly not breathing at the time.
KBMT
A source close to the investigation says the newborn was transported to Baptist Hospital where he died.
This is a still developing story. Stay with 12News as we learn more about the investigation.
RELATED: 12News has a new app, download it here