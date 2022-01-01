No injuries reported after New Year's fire severely damages Orange County home

Firefighters told 12News crews at the scene that everyone inside the home was able to escape unharmed.

ORANGE, Texas — No injuries were reported after a New Year's fire severely damaged an Orange County home.

It happened on Friday around 8 p.m. Multiple Orange County fire crews responded to call about a structure fire at the 500 block of Parish Road.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a garage engulfed in smoke and flames. The flames from the garage spread to a home.

The house received major fire and water damage. Firefighters told 12News crews at the scene that everyone inside the home was able to escape unharmed.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

