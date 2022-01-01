Fatal crash on New Year's Day claims the life of Deweyville teen

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on Old Highway 87 in Orange County.

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Safety are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of an 18-year-old from Deweyville on New Year's Day.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on Old Highway 87 in Orange County, according to DPS Lt. Chuck Havard.

A preliminary investigation suggests the driver drove off the highway and into a tree.

The driver has been identified as Dylan Elmore, 18, of Deweyville.

Elmore was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more information.

