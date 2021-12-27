Property taxes, alcohol sales and chicken coops: Here are the new Texas laws going into effect Jan. 1, 2022

23 Texas bills are set to become law on Jan. 1, 2022.

DALLAS — Editor's note: The above "Inside Texas Politics" video is from Dec. 26, 2021.

Twenty-three new bills will become law in Texas starting on Jan. 1, 2022. All of these bills were passed during the regular session of the 87th Legislature. Most deal with certain tax requirements or tax-exemption statuses, but here are a few to keep in mind for when the New Year rolls around:

This law will exempt homestead taxes for all veterans who are classified by the Department of Veterans Affairs as 100% disabled.

This law will allow food service establishments that hold mixed beverage permits to be reclassified as restaurants if alcohol sales are 60% or less of the establishment's sales.

This law will exempt taxes from property owned by certain charitable organizations that provide housing and other assistance to people experiencing homelessness. To qualify, the organization must have been in existence for at least 20 years if it's located within a county; two years if located in a municipality; and must provide permanent housing to people experiencing homelessness.

This law will increase the number of years that a church or religious organization can be exempted from ad valorem taxation on church construction land from six to 10 years if the land is attached to the land that houses the organization's primary place of worship.

This law will forbid tax assessors from including personal chicken coops or rabbit pens from being included in the value of a home.

This law will require the websites for certain long-term care facilities to post information about the office of the state long-term care ombudsman, a position that "advocates for resident rights and helps protect the quality of life and quality of care of anybody who lives in a nursing home or an assisted living facility," according to Texas Health and Human Services.