New state law is giving Orange County jurors a pay raise

Orange County citizens summoned to jury service will receive a pay increase this fall when new state legislation goes into effect. This increase will help offset travel costs associated with coming to the courthouse to fulfill their civic duties. Texas Governor, Greg Abbott, signed House Bill 3474 into law in late June, increasing jury pay from $6 to $20 for the first day or fraction of the day the person is in attendance in court in response to a jury summons. The Bill also raises jury pay from $40 to $58 per day for those chosen to serve on a trial. The changes go into effect beginning September 1, 2023. Additionally, the law extends the age of exemption from jury service from 70 to 75, and allows anyone over age 75 to receive a permanent exemption from jury duty. The Orange County Court Administrator, Robbie Ann Herford and her staff are available to answer any questions about jury pay or exemptions regarding service. They may be contacted Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., at 409-882-7075.