Construction underway for new RV park in Groves as city projects strong job growth

The plan is to house them in an RV park that will offer temporary housing that the industry needs. Groves city leaders say they expect 30,000 people to come to our area in the next seven years to find work. The City Of Groves signed-off construction of the Lady Luck RV Resort. It's located at the intersection of Highway 73 and Gulfway Drive.

It’s accommodating 54 spots that can have families and workers who need a temporary home. The City of Groves has a different process when applying for these multi-family permits.



“You cannot have a multi-family housing unless you have a specific use permit, which is a process that can take anywhere from 30 to 90 days where you go by the planning zone commission and make a request,” said City Manager D.E. Sosa. “The planning zone commission then sets up a public hearing, where people within 200 feet can either talk for or against the project.”



As for this project in particular it had been officially approved by the council two weeks ago and permitted the start of construction. It's expected to bring great business to the City of Groves and its neighboring cities



“This is always good because our city council and the businesses are going to benefit from having all these additional workers as consumers, shoppers, and buyers in our community. In Groves, Nederland, Port Neches, Port Arthur, Beaumont, the whole area is going to benefit in this situation,” Sosa said.



The construction company is hopeful the construction will be complete by this winter.