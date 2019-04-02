PORT NECHES, Texas — A new restaurant may be coming to the banks of the Neches River in Mid County.

Port Neches City Council members approved a letter of intent Thursday, Jan. 24 for a new riverfront development with Victor Ybarra, a tentative agreement to move forward with the project. Ybarra told the city council he wants to open an Iguana Joe's restaurant on the Neches.

The new restaurant would be near the Wheelhouse, but the city needs to prepare infrastructure before construction can move forward.

The chain currently has four restaurants in Houston. Iguana Joe's website describes their cusine as "a fast, casual Tex-Mex restaurant that offers high quality food at an affordable price."

The first Iguana Joe's restaurant opened in 1996 in Mont Belvieu.

Iguana Joe's