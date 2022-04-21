New restaurant, businesses coming to Crockett Street in downtown Beaumont

Construction workers were seen Thursday remodeling the inside of the building located at 290 Crockett Street.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Downtown Beaumont is expecting to see major growth as new businesses are being prepared to open within the next year, according to city leaders.

Mike Simpson with the Beaumont Chamber of Commerce told 12News that businessmen Allen Perkins and Jay Jenkins sold Cheddars and are opening a fine dining steakhouse in the old Spindletop Steakhouse on Crockett Street.

Perkins and Jenkins signed the lease for the old Spindletop Steakhouse, according to Beaumont City Councilman Mike Getz.

Getz also said the businessmen are looking to lease two more venues on Crockett Street.

Councilman At-Large AJ Turner told 12News three new venues will be open next year on Crockett Street. Turner also said Perkins wants to wait 90 days until plans are finalized before releasing a comment.

The Crockett Street entertainment block is presently owned by businessman Tom Flanagan

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

