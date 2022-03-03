New resort to bring paradise to East Texas

High Hill Farm is creating a taste of luxury in the East Texas area. Bringing a ampitheater, white sand beach and a Top Golf-tied golfing experience.

ARP, Texas — Out in the quieter parts of the piney woods, just north of Arp, you could get a taste of Florida in your own backyard very soon.

High Hill Farm plans to bring a new experience to East Texas, unlike anything we've seen in the area.

"We’re super excited to offer something that’s not ever been offered in the East Texas marketplace," owner of High Hill Farm Jason Romano said.

A new resort is under construction, offering the potential to bring an amphitheater, vacations homes and even a golfing experience tied to the Top Golf brand.

One local Arp business owner is excited to see what economic impact this new resort will bring to the area.

"It would open up other venues," owner of It's the Bee's Knees Tea & Pizza Richard Dushion said. "Maybe bring some good restaurants with hamburgers and full menus and things like that. You know, they're not going to beat our pizza."

High Hill Farm wants to bring a Florida-inspired, vacation-like atmosphere to East Texas, with white sand beaches, retail shops, food vendors and a new chapel.

"High Hill Development was a real dream and expansion for what we had already created the High Hill Farm," Romano said. "It was really to answer a lot of unanswered questions for people traveling in and out of the metroplex, and certainly the local marketplace. It was really to offer every person that came here, full service, full opportunity to relax and do nothing more, but play and have a good time."

Romano also said the City of Arp has been very helpful in accomplishing this dream.

In a statement Arp Mayor Terry Lowry said, “High Hill Development will be a tremendous asset to the City of Arp, and definitely for the Arp Independent School District. The tax base increase alone will be an enormous benefit. For the city, the clientele that will purchase a home might find us to be a perfect location to make an investment.”

"I would like to see some more entertainment for the young people," Dushion said. "Something for kids to do. A driving range would be great out there. If they're going to be like Top Gold, that'd be nice."

The High Hill Development has been under construction for the past six months.