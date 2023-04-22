Hear Ye, Hear Ye! | New queen, her royal court crowned at 75th annual Neches River Festival

Festival organizers also announced miss congeniality, best escort and the Neches River Festival Board Scholarship winners.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A new queen and her royal court were crowned at the 75th annual Neches River Festival Saturday.

Organizers described the group as a, "true testament to the wonderful spirit of our community." They hope they continue to do great things and always love their hometown.

Mary Josephine Broussard was crowned as Queen Neches. She is a senior at Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School where she is co-captain of the Kelly cheer team, captain of the girl's soccer team, captain of the Kelly track team and a student council member.

"She is the daughter of Knight and Mrs. James Casey Broussard," festival organizers said in a release.

One of her greatest accomplishments is becoming a member of the National Honor Society. Organizers describe Queen Broussard as a teenager with an adoration for the outdoors and a love for helping others.

"Josie is passionate about helping others and donates much of her time to the Goldbeck learning center," festival organizers said. "It is important to her to help the next generation of children to cope with their learning differences and empower them to push through their challenges toward academic and personal success."

Queen Broussard plans to attend the University of Texas at Austin in the fall.

Peyton Reese Tyner is the new First Lady-in-Waiting. She is a senior at West Brook High School where she is the student council senior class vice president, varsity cheer captain, varsity cheer social captain, and a member of the Bruin buddies and Bruin bearers.

First Lady Tyner likes to write, read, paint and play music in her free time. She has participated in every West Brook musical and is a member of the National Honor Society.

"One of her passions is reading," festival organizers said. "Payton is very proud to have been accepted into the Mays School of Business, graduating 9th in her class of 524 students and will be attending Texas A&M University in the fall with accounting as her major."

First Lady Tyner will attend Texas A&M University in the fall with accounting as her major.

Olivia Rose Johnson is the new Second Lady-in-Waiting. She is a senior at West Brook High School where she is proud to be a three-year member of the West Brook Stars and part of the competitive Elite Kick Company.

Festival organizers describe her as a teenager with a passion for dance and art.

"Olivia enjoys art and dance in her spare time and is proud to have maintained an A/B Honor roll her entire schooling career," festival organizers said.

Second Lady Johnson will be attending the University of Texas in the fall and majoring in mechanical engineering.

Mary Elizabeth Guillory is the new Third Lady-in-Waiting. She is a senior at Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School where she is head student athletic trainer and captain of the varsity basketball team.

She also is involved in various clubs, Including Art Club, Pink Club, the Kindness Club and the Black History Club.

"Mary received all-district honorable mention her junior year for basketball," festival organizers said in a release. "As a senior Mary’s accomplishment that she is most proud is when she was asked to step into the role of student athletic trainer."

Third Lady Guillory will attend the University of Houston in the fall.

Evei Juneann Shipley is the Grand Duchess to Her Majesty the Queen. She is a senior at Nederland High School where she is on varsity cheerleading, varsity track and the varsity gold team.

"She has served eight years as student council member, president of the junior honor society, active member of the Port Arthur yacht club and is a foster care companion," festival organizers said in a release.

Festival organizers describe Duchess Shipley as a teenager who spends a great deal of time helping others and who enjoys traveling, sailing, golfing and volunteering in her community.

In the fall she plans to attend A&M University for her undergraduate degree and then attend Baylor Law School.

Miss Congeniality is Caroline Wulf, and the best escort is Hudson Downer.

Jai’lee Snodgrass, Kaitlyn Farnie, Gracie Gerlufsen, Lauren Lambert, Samantha Suh, Parker Gerlufsen, Faith Thomas. Noah Sodolak and Elizabeth Drago are the recipients of the Lamar Otho-Plummer Scholarships.