Family Services of SETX opening new office to better serve domestic violence, abuse victims in Newton County

Family Services of Southeast Texas is opening a new office in Newton County which officials believe could help curb the rising number of domestic violence cases.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — Victims of domestic violence and abuse in Newton County will finally have more resources available to them with the opening of a new office.

Family Services of Southeast Texas is opening a new office in Newton County, which officials believe could be the answer to addressing a rising number of domestic violence cases.

Currently, the nearest office for families living in Newton County is 20 minutes away in Jasper and about an hour from the office in Beaumont.

Family Services of South East Texas has been working with the Newton County Sheriff's Office to bring hope to those who may feel helpless.

Those suffering at the hands of an abuser, often feel stuck, alone and scared.

"We're seeing people who were attacked by machetes or thrown out of a car going 80 miles an hour," said Family Services of Southeast Texas Community Director, Bonnie Spotts.

Spotts says victims living in Newton County struggle to find help nearby.

"We went and met with police and the sheriff and stuff, but then they reached out and said we need services here," she said,

Advocates often have to meet with victims or have them drive almost an hour to Beaumont.

"Let's say we'll meet you at McDonald's we're putting both the victim and the advocate in danger. You want confidentiality, especially in a small rural community," Spotts said.

Meanwhile, the rural community of Newton is seeing an uptick in domestic and family violence cases, according to Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby.

"These are the stats for 2022. We had 39 family violence assault calls. We had 14 sexual assault calls and child in need of supervision 6, and child abuse 4," Burby said.

"In the last five years it's been an increase like I said mainly due to COVID-19 pandemic everyone having to stay together nowhere to go," said Newton County Judge Ronald Cochran.

Burby and Cochran believe having a dedicated office in town will be a game changer.

"They can get here to get the local help we feel like it's vital necessity," Cochran said.

"We have to do all we can because if we don't, we're going to start a cycle. That's going to keep repeating itself. Hurt people hurt people," Burby said.

The new office in Newton County will help break the cycle.

"Counseling case management is accessing your situation, getting you every service that you qualify for, we can hook you up," Spotts said.

Spotts says they expect to have the new remote office up and running in about a month.