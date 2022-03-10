Beaumont's North End considered to be a food desert, officials hope new meat market will change that

Food deserts are areas where people have limited access to a variety of healthy and affordable food.

BEAUMONT, Texas — City of Beaumont officials hope a new meat market that is coming to the city's North End will help fuel the nutritional needs of those living in the area.

Some experts would consider Beaumont's North End a food desert. Food deserts are areas where people have limited access to a variety of healthy and affordable food.

President Joe Biden addressed the nationwide issue. He talked about ending hunger for Americans and giving them access to nutritional food by the year 2030.

The president’s push to end hunger is highlighting the areas where people have few options to purchase healthy foods.

The conversation is one people who live in Beaumont’s North End know all too well. Residents have access to food, but it's the quality of the food many are questioning.

Food deserts can lead to many health problems.

"Obesity, obviously, being number one, which obesity then leads to other issues in terms of high blood pressure, high cholesterol, cancer, kidney disease, autoimmune diseases, the list goes on," Dr. Msonthi Levine, Beaumont physician, said.

Fresh foods can make a huge difference when it comes to a person’s health. For years, residents have pushed for a grocery store.

Beaumont City Councilman A.J. Turner convinced an investor to bring a new meat market to the area. La Morenita Meat Market is set to open before the end of 2022 at Concord Road and East Lucas Drive.

“We deserve to have grocery stores like Aldi,” Turner said. “We deserve to have these healthy choices in the city of Beaumont. It's my goal and with the new city manager, we are going work towards getting more healthy, cleaner food."

Abraham Jones is a Beaumont resident. He feels it's about time that a market comes to the area.

“I drive around the city, and I see there is a need for fresh produce and fresh markets around here,” Jones said. “This is going to be a welcome addition to Beaumont."

Turner hopes to make the city healthier, one food source at a time.

“If we are pushing for a common goal, we are unstoppable," Turner said. "That is the mentality we need to have in the city of Beaumont. We need to become unstoppable, for not only one side of town for but all.”