MAURICEVILLE, Texas — For the first time in almost two years, Mauriceville officially has their own, fully-stocked grocery store again.

The original neighborhood Market Basket flooded with about four feet of water during Harvey.

Division manager Greg Franz said following the storm, they were able to quickly get things cleaned up, but they were only partially able to reopen the store.

"Just to have the necessities to have something close by," Franz said.

At the beginning of August, they were finally able to open the new store, right next door to the old location. Franz said the new store is larger, equipped with a bakery, deli, floral department and a smokehouse.

Frank Estes tried out the new location Tuesday. The smokehouse was something he was particularly excited about.

"They have the different types of meats and sausages and all that that the other ones have, that we've never really had here before," Estes said.

He said it's nice to have a place closer to home to shop, as opposed to travelling to Beaumont or Orange. Franz said that's one of the reasons they made the new store bigger.

On top of more products, Franz said for the next few weeks they'll be doing a lot of giveaways. Customers can come by and register for grand prizes, like a four-wheeler, washer and dryer and a freezer.

While the store is new, Franz assures that you'll still be able to find the same friendly faces. He said they have several of the old employees, as well as some new faces that will be happy to help you out.

The store is open 7 days a week, from 7 a.m.- 10 p.m.