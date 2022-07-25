Sole finalist selected in search for new Lamar Institute of Technology president

Texas State University System Chancellor Brian McCall has selected Sidney E. Valentine, Ph.D., as sole finalist in the Lamar Institute of Technology presidential search. Dr. Valentine currently serves as vice president for academic affairs and student services at South Florida State College. He was selected following a national search. "Lamar Institute of Technology is one of the fastest-growing two-year institutions in the nation, offering high-quality programs that prepare students for meaningful careers in the Southeast Texas workforce,” said Chancellor McCall. “I’m excited that we have found a leader who has the experience and knowledge to build on the institute’s foundation of growth and success.” Dr. Valentine, whose appointment must be confirmed by the TSUS Board of Regents, is expected to assume the presidency to coincide with the start of the fall semester. State law requires a candidate for president of a public college or university to remain the sole finalist for 21 days before a governing board can confirm the appointment. If confirmed, Valentine will succeed President Lonnie Howard, who is stepping down after six years of service to LIT. “I am honored to be selected as the sole finalist and am looking forward to building upon the great work already underway at the institution,” said Dr. Valentine. Dr. Valentine has served since 2015 as chief academic and student services officer at South Florida State College, where he provided academic leadership for the college’s transfer, vocational, technical, adult and community education, and workforce education programs. He also supervised the college’s applied research activities, grants and institutional effectiveness efforts. From 2011 to 2015, Valentine served as associate vice president of industrial and engineering technology at York Technical College in South Carolina. Prior to that, he was the director of workforce and economic development at the West Virginia Community and Technical College System. Dr. Valentine earned a master’s degree and Ph.D. in Computer Engineering from The University of South Carolina and holds a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from West Virginia University Institute of Technology. AGB Search, an executive search firm, assisted TSUS in the LIT presidential search process. Lamar Institute of Technology, located Beaumont, is a member of the Texas State University System, which consists of seven institutions from the Big Bend Region to the Gulf Coast. The Texas State University System is the first university system in Texas with enrollment approaching 87,000 students.