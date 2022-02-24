New housing program in Orange County helping homeowners fight foreclosure

The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs launched the program statewide this week.

A new program that's part of the American Rescue Plan will help homeowners across Texas who are in trouble.

“If you have delinquent taxes, this would be your help. and I would encourage anybody who can to take advantage of this,” said Orange County tax assessor Karen Fisher.

She said the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs launched the program statewide this week.

“You do have to be in a hardship from COVID or COVID related like a loss of income, or anything like this,” Fisher said.

The program is a grant, not a loan. That means you wouldn't have to repay it, and the money would be sent directly to the entity you owe.

You could benefit if you've fallen behind on one or more payments.

That could include a mortgage, property taxes, property insurance, or even HOA or condo association fees.

You must have a household income at or below 100% area median income.

You also have to demonstrate a financial hardship that developed during the pandemic.

“Getting the word out here to the customers, not just in Orange County but to the whole state of Texas,” Fisher said. “The relief you will be given 25,000 for property taxes. For delinquent property taxes on your homestead only. If you have other properties it won't be for that it will be just for your homestead.”

The goal is to avoid foreclosure and keep families in their homes.

“I will call this a gift, because I know there are some hardship cases, in my county and other counties,” Fisher said. “It's hard just making ends meet and like I said it will take off some of the burden off some of these people.”

The program is available for Texans to apply.