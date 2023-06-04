Location of new Harmony Science Academy causing traffic concerns for Beaumont business owners

Many business owners at West Park Marketplace are worried parents will cut through the shopping center's parking lot and pose a danger to customers.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Business owners are speaking up about the traffic concerns a new school being built could bring to their area.

The Harmony Science Academy in Beaumont is getting a new campus for 8th grade through 12th grade students.

The new campus is being built behind the West Park Marketplace shopping center on Phelan Blvd.

Many business owners, like salon owner James Harvey, are worried parents will cut through the shopping center's parking lot and pose a danger to his customers.

"I can't really have customers crossing this if it's an active road, it can't be a cut through," Harvey said.

Harmony Science Academy's Chief Communications Officer John Boyd ensures business owners they've got a plan that will help keep traffic away from the nearby shops.

"If they anticipate the problems you see at other high schools with traffic that's not what we're going to have," Boyd said.

Boyd says a new fence will make it impossible for parents to take short cuts through the shopping center.

"Before we began any type of construction project we do an exhaustive traffic study. We do that with the city of Beaumont," he said.

A fence will be built, designated as an emergency exit gate, which can be opened, but only during emergencies.

This means parents will be forced to use the one road behind the shopping center to drop off and pick up their kids.

"What they'll be doing is entering in one side and they'll be lining up around the perimeter a big perimeter," Boyd said. "When you think about going around the high school and the football field and a parking lot they'll be two lanes that will give us room for about roughly a couple hundred cars."

Boyd says the city will also be making improvement to Phelan Blvd.

"Some of those involve widening turning lanes so that traffic doesn't back up behind then we're going to work on improving directional street traffic so that people aren't making illegal u turns and also working on the timing of traffic lights"

This will all be done in an effort to make sure traffic runs smoothly when doors open Fall 2024.

School officials will also be working with the city to improve directional street traffic so people aren't making dangerous U-turns, as well as working on the timing of traffic lights during peak times.

"We like to be good neighbors so we're willing to work with our neighbors. That's what makes schools work, cities work," Boyd said.

Harvey says this system works out for everyone.

"I think it will be good for all involved if it works like it should and we do have a separate entrance," Harvey said.

Boyd says the new campus was suppose to open Fall 2023, but was delayed due to supply shortages and construction costs.

The current campus has 1,180 students on the waiting list for the 2023-2024 school year and Boyd says they project that number to increase to 2,000 by that year.