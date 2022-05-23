New Hardin County clinic to provide WIC services, immunizations to residents

The clinic is set to open on Monday, May 23, 2022.

SILSBEE, Texas — Hardin County is expanding its health services to residents with a new clinic, Hardin County Judge Wayne McDaniel announced Tuesday.

The new satellite clinic in Silsbee will provide WIC services as well as childhood and adult immunizations.

It is located at 295 Highway 327, Suite 295, and it will open to the public on Monday, May 23, 2022.

Services are provided by appointment only by calling (409) 679-8050.

The clinic will be closed from Noon to 1 p.m. each day for lunch.

Immunization office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WIC office hours are as listed:

Monday and Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

