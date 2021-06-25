Nederland police asking community to follow new golf cart state laws requiring license plates and more

Police asked the city to put out a notice of the new policy and previous policies, according to the city manager of Nederland.

NEDERLAND, Texas — Nederland police are asking residents to follow new state laws that states that golf carts now require license plates.

The city of Nederland released a post on Facebook explaining some new regulations.

While seatbelts are not required, every person in the vehicle must have a seat to sit in. Drivers must have a license, and the golf cart is required to have a license plate.

“State law specifically that you have to have a license plate in the back of the golf cart,” Chris Duque, city manager of Nederland said.

Police asked the city to put out a notice of the new policy and previous policies, Duque said.

"You need to have liability insurance to operate them,” he said. “People that drive them need to have driver's license. Kids should not be driving."

The main concern for the community if children driving the carts, Duque said.

“Right now, our priority is to make sure that kids are not operating these things,” he said. “Another top priority is that people are aware of the requirements, and that we are following them. Bottom line, as public safety again"

Having the proper vehicle importance is important to avoid penalties, Gary Port Nederland Police chief said.

“If you are violating the ordinance, we are going to stop you,” he said. “We have traffic safety out every day. We do not want anybody to get a ticket or, or get hurt on a golf cart"

The golf carts are permitted to drive on roads, but can go no faster than 35 mph.

"Twin City highway has a speed limit above 35 miles an hour,” Port said. “But that is just you just crossing it, you cannot drive down"

People can have seatbelts installed on their golf carts to insure safety on the roads.

"We are all about people enjoying their golf carts,” Port said. “But they have to keep it legal."

Having the appropriate insurance on your golf cart is also recommended.

